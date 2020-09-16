ShareChat acquires video production company HPF Films

ShareChat, an Indian social media group, has acquired HPF Films, a video production company specialising in digital content.

The acquisition will help ShareChat and Moj, its new short-video platform, strengthen their efforts towards building a better content ecosystem, establishing a stronger creator fraternity, and augmenting their advertising solutions for brands, the company said in a statement.

“As ShareChat continues on the aggressive growth journey, it is important for us to invest and build capabilities required to sustain growth on a large base. This acquisition will help us build a framework for our creators and nurture them to evolve as influencers on the platform,” said Manohar Charan, Vice-President (Corporate Development and Strategic Finance) at ShareChat.

“Moreover, HPF’s strength on the creative side will also help us in creating innovative, high performing advertising solutions for the brands looking at engaging with our audiences,” he added.

Started in 2018, HPF Films has ideated and produced more than 3,500 titles across different formats including web-series, digital ads, short films, and documentaries for brands such as Meesho, OKCredit, ixigo and Ola among others.

These also include popular shows such as Zindagi Express, Ishq Mohalla, The Dating Scientist, What The Goat and Stones & Wounds.

With the acquisition, a 25-member team from HPF Films has already joined ShareChat and will be contributing towards content operations, digital marketing, creative solutions and creator management for both ShareChat and Moj.

ShareChat presently has over 130 million monthly active users, while Moj has over 50 million monthly active users.