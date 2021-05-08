Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Snapchat rolls out dark mode on iOS
With this, users can choose to view images and videos and interact with their contacts on the app with a dark theme.
Snapchat is rolling out a dark mode theme for its iOS app, according to reports.
Snapchat for iOS has finally received the theme months after multiple other apps have enabled it. Snapchat had been testing the theme for a small user base before a wide rollout.
According to a MacRumors report, it is said to have enabled dark mode for over 90 per cent of its users.
With this, users can choose to view images and videos and interact with their contacts on the app with a dark theme.
Users can apply the dark mode from Settings. Within settings, they can choose the dark theme from the App Appearance section. It provides three options for app appearance, users can choose ‘Always Dark’ to have a dark theme for the app or the default Always Light option to maintain a light theme for the app. The ‘Match System’ option lets users match the appearance based on their system settings.
According to a Gadgets 360 report, dark mode was available for Snapchat for iOS version 11.26.1.35, which is its latest update available on the App Store.
According to MacRumors, Dark mode on Snapchat for Android will be rolled out in the coming months.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
SHARE