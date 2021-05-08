Snapchat rolls out dark mode on iOS

Snapchat is rolling out a dark mode theme for its iOS app, according to reports.

Snapchat for iOS has finally received the theme months after multiple other apps have enabled it. Snapchat had been testing the theme for a small user base before a wide rollout.

According to a MacRumors report, it is said to have enabled dark mode for over 90 per cent of its users.

With this, users can choose to view images and videos and interact with their contacts on the app with a dark theme.

Users can apply the dark mode from Settings. Within settings, they can choose the dark theme from the App Appearance section. It provides three options for app appearance, users can choose ‘Always Dark’ to have a dark theme for the app or the default Always Light option to maintain a light theme for the app. The ‘Match System’ option lets users match the appearance based on their system settings.

According to a Gadgets 360 report, dark mode was available for Snapchat for iOS version 11.26.1.35, which is its latest update available on the App Store.

According to MacRumors, Dark mode on Snapchat for Android will be rolled out in the coming months.