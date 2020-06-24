Trump and Twitter at loggerheads again!

Twitter has continued to restrict United President Donald Trump’s tweets, which it finds controversial and in violation of its policy.

The social media company again restricted one of Trump’s post that promised “serious force” against a potential Washington, DC equivalent to Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, The Verge reported.

Trump tweeted: “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try, they will be met with serious force!”

To which Twitter’s safety team wrote: “We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”

The warning has been posted above the tweet and appears if users try to retweet it. Following Twitter’s usual policy for world leaders whose tweets serve a “public interest,” however, it won’t be deleted.

Earlier in May, Twitter censored one of Trump’s tweets that “glorifies violence”. President wrote: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The platform had also branded another tweet by the President as “potentially misleading” information about mail-in voting and a manipulated video purporting to be a CNN broadcast.

Twitter’s crackdown has irked Trump to the extent that he had decided to dilate the protection policy the social media giants enjoy and would give people the liberty to report against these platforms if they thought their right to speech was hampered.

Restricted tweets can’t be liked or replied to, although they can be retweeted with a comment.

Despite this, Trump’s substantial social media following almost guarantees any tweet will be widely seen on Twitter. So the decision is mainly symbolic, but it helps Twitter stake out a position of acknowledging and acting on Trump’s problematic social media posts — in contrast with,

However, Facebook chose to remain silent on the matter and kept a hands-off approach. But, it did remove a Trump ad for using Nazi imagery last week. A Facebook post with Trump’s “serious force” message has so far not been labelled or removed