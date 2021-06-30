Twitter fixes bug that removed the option to switch Home timeline view to latest tweets

Twitter has fixed a bug that removed the option for some users to switch their home timeline to a chronological feed from the algorithmic view that showed the top tweets.

“Tweets in chronological order on web has been fixed –– the option to switch your Home timeline view to latest Tweets first was removed for some of you on web. We’ve fixed this and the option should now be available again for everyone,” Twitter tweeted from its official support account.

Some users reported the issue where they were unable to see the option to switch their timeline to view the latest tweets. The issue was faced by those using the microblogging platform on desktop or web.

Also read: More trouble for Twitter

This worried users if the platform had decided to do away with the option altogether. The algorithmic view is already criticised by users wherein the views show tweets out of order.

However, Twitter has confirmed that the issue was simply due to a bug.

Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour, clarifying on a report stating that the platform may have finally decided to do away with the option to switch to latest tweets had written, “This is not true. it's a bug on web and we're working on fixing it!”

Twitter has now resolved the issue.