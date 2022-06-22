Twitter may have long-form notes feature soon

Twitter to launch a new long-form blogging feature called Twitter Notes in the coming weeks. With the new feature, Twitter will let users create articles with rich formatting and media uploads which can then be tweeted and shared with followers.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the feature in May and shared screenshots on Twitter.

The Twitter Article Composer now comes with a "Focus Mode" (that button on the top-right) that expands the composer to the full screen, hides away the side bars pic.twitter.com/oOhyM1IIWs — jane (@wongmjane) May 4, 2022

A series of images shared by researcher Nima Owji in April 2022 showcased its ability to save articles as drafts. Researchers identified the feature as Twitter Article, according to TechCrunch. Users would be able to locate the feature next to ‘Tweets and replies’ on their profile.

#Twitter keeps working on the Twitter Article feature. This is gonna be the list of your articles. https://t.co/K2lD65xbAzpic.twitter.com/FyIzzMuliH — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 8, 2022

TechCrunch reported that the feature is being tested with select users. Twitter declined to comment but said it would share information about updates soon. The long-form writing feature could bring changes to Twitter’s character limit, which was doubled to 280 characters in 2017 from the previous 140 characters.