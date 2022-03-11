Twitter rolls out timeline switch feature for iOS users

Twitter is rolling out the option to switch between two timelines ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ to all users on iOS.

“The Home and Latest timelines are now just a swipe away for everyone on iOS, and soon on Android and web,” Twitter wrote on its official Support account.

The microblogging platform began testing the feature on iOS last October. The feature makes it easier to switch between two timelines to see either top Tweets (algorithmic feed) or latest Tweets (chronological feed) first.

Users can tap on the sparkle icon at the top right corner to pin (or unpin) the Latest timeline to their Home tab for easy access. Upon selection, they will be able to see both “Home” and “Latest Tweets” tabs at the top of the iOS app.

In 2016, Twitter started rolling out the Timeline feature which lets users see the top tweets in their feed. It had then introduced the sparkle icon to let users toggle between the timeline with latest tweets and the timeline with top tweets.

According to Twitter, the Home timeline, which is an algorithmic feed, will be pinned first by default. Answering a user’s query regarding the app automatically defaulting to Home every time they opened the app, despite them pinning the timeline with Latest Tweets, Twitter wrote, “The Home timeline will be pinned first by default, but you can quickly access the Latest timeline by swiping left on Home.”