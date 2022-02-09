Twitter tests playback speed options for videos .

Twitter is testing a new feature that provides users with different playback speed options for videos.

The test, being rolled out to users on Android and web will let them speed up or slow down a video while playing.

“In 2x, 1x, 0.5x…now testing more options in playback speed for videos. Some of you on Android and web will have different sets of playback speeds to choose from so you can slow down or speed up videos and voice Tweets,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

Users will have playback speed options ranging from 0.25x to 2x, as per the image shared by Twitter.

Direct messages on tweets

Separately, the microblogging platform also started testing a new direct messages (DM) button on tweets to make it easier for users can reply directly to a tweet’s author. The feature is being tested on iOS.

“As we test this with a small group, safety is always a priority. You can limit who can DM you. That setting, plus quality filters, applies to all DMs. More on these features,” it said.

It also expanded its test for the downvote feature to more users on iOS and Android.