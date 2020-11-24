Twitter to warn users when they try to like a labelled tweet

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Twitter will now warn users when they try to like a labelled tweet, the company announced on Tuesday.
“Giving context on why a labelled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital. These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29% so we're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labelled Tweet,” Twitter wrote from its Support account.
Twitter already shows a warning to users when they try to retweet a labelled tweet. It provides more context about a tweet which is disputed, directing users to an information page.
The feature was introduced by the microblogging platform to contain the spread of misinformation. According to Twitter, prompting users before retweeting a labelled tweet had helped reduce Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29 per cent.
Considering this, it will now show a similar warning to users when they try to like a potentially misleading tweet to further reduce the spread of misinformation.
The feature will be rolled out to iOS users across the globe this week and to Android users in the coming weeks.
Twitter has introduced various such features to combat misinformation on the platform. For instance, the social media major announced earlier this month that it will be testing a new feature that will prompt users on Android and iOS to read any website link before retweeting.
“Coming to Twitter to share information –– we love that. Knowing what you’re sharing –– we love that more. For some of you on Android and iOS, we’re testing a new feature that shows you a prompt when you Retweet any website link (not just articles),” Twitter had tweeted from its official support account.
