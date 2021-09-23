Twitter to work on disappearing tweets issue

Twitter is working on fixing the issue where tweets would move up the user timeline and disappear mid-read for users due to auto refresh.

“Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you tweets so they don’t disappear,” Twitter wrote on its support account.

Also see: Twitter received 1,455 grievances in August, says latest transparency report

“The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL (timeline). Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read,” it added.

While replying to a user, the social media major explained that the fix is meant to help users stop and read a tweet without it disappearing from view.