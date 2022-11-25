WhatsApp recently announced a new update where users can add a voice note on their status updates, according to a blogpost on Wabetainfo

The update lets users post a voice note of up to 30 seconds on their status updates, with a text status. The latest feature will only be shared with the people chosen by users within their privacy settings and they will be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp voice update | Photo Credit: -

As the voice status update feature is under development, its appearance and the entry point can look different when the feature is released to beta testers, the company said. The feature will come along with a future update.

The feature is under development under WhatsApp beta for Android, and will come soon to iOS.

