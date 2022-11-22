WhatsApp is releasing the ability to track call history within its desktop app. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo announced the launch of an additional tab to access call history within the app sidebar on Windows beta.

WhatsApp is releasing a calls tab for the call history within the app sidebar!



Thanks to the new call tab, users on WhatsApp beta for Windows can keep track of their call history from the native desktop app.https://t.co/s2NKPpsTIY — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 22, 2022

This comes after the instant messaging platform rolled out the ability to create polls on Windows beta, available in individual and group chats. Users can create a poll through the ‘attach’ icon in the chat bar. Users can add up to 12 options to a poll.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of this feature. Here’s how it will look

“Since this app is a beta version, the call history may not immediately be in sync with the one on the mobile device. Calls placed from the native desktop app may not show up on phone,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

According to the report, users can access the ability after installing WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update from the Microsoft Store. The feature will roll out to more beta testers in the coming days.

