WhatsApp’s recent blogpost on Wabetainfo teased a new feature—pinned messages—to make it easier for users to check important and specific messages.

WhatsApp pinned messages. | Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

As shown in the above screenshot, WhatsApp will send a message notification in the conversation when a message is pinned.

With the help of the pinned messages feature, one can now pin any specific message from the conversation thread at the top.

Meta-owned WhatsApp said the feature will be available for both individual chat and group chats.