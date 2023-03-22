WhatsApp said in the blog post that it is limiting poll choice to only one to enhance accuracy while voting.

As it can be seen in the screenshot, when conducting a poll, creators can now limit the choice to only one.

WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to enhance utmost accuracy where users are forced to select the only option they strongly about.

Meta-owned instant messaging app is currently tweaking the poll feature for the iOS beta version of the app.

