Instagram announced the introduction of new ad products to help business accounts get discovered and form “meaningful connections.” In a blog post on Tuesday, Meta announced that Instagram will now have Reminder ads and ads in search results.

Reminder ads will help businesses on Instagram to announce, remind, and notify users of future events or launches that they might be interested in. This will roll out as an option for advertisers on their feeds, the post stated.

Users can opt for reminders and receive three notifications from Instagram: one day before, 15 minutes before, and at the time of the event, according to the blog post.

A preview of Reminder ads

Ads in search results are designed to reach people searching for products, businesses, and content. Ads will be displayed in the feed that users scroll through when they tap into a post from search results, the company stated.

Instagram is starting to test this feature, and plans to launch it globally in the coming months.