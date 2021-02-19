WhatsApp to govt: Will ensure user privacy is protected

WhatsApp has assured the Indian government that it will make sure the privacy of users is protected even as it presses ahead with its plans to roll out changes to its terms and privacy policy.

The government had asked WhatsApp to roll back the proposed changes after users raised concerns over potential data sharing with Facebook.

“We continue to engage with the government and are grateful for the opportunity to answer questions that we received from them. We have conveyed that we continue to protect the privacy of personal conversations across India and continue with our endeavour to ensure that WhatsApp remains a safe and secure platform for everyone to engage on,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

The messaging company said it will make its policies clearer and more transparent to address any misgivings users may have about data being shared with Facebook, which owns it.

“Due to misinformation and based on feedback from our users, we have pushed back the timeline of acceptance of WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy to the 15th of May. Recognising our responsibility towards increasing user education and awareness, we continue to build robust programmes around user security, integrity and digital literacy across the country. We are eager to continue to help provide a secure and reliable way for people to communicate and for businesses to grow and thrive,” it added.