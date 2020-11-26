SoftwareReviews 2020 gives JIFFY.ai top billing

SoftwareReviews 2020 by the Info-Tech Research Group has featured JIFFY.ai, a start-up player in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) space with bases in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and the Bay area in the US, as a gold medalist along with global vendors such as UIPath and Automation Anywhere.

Based on the feedback from customers on product features, vendor capabilities and customer relationship with software vendors, the report gave JIFFY.ai a Net Emotional Footprint score of +97 and a Composite Satisfaction Score of 8.5/10, a spokesman for the company said here.

‘Stamp of confidence’

The report shows that 85 per cent of customers are likely to recommend JIFFY.ai, 100 per cent of them plan to renew the product, and 86 per cent are satisfied with its cost and value propositions. Considering that this is a young start-up, this approval from global customers is a stamp of confidence on the potential of the country’s technology start-up ecosystem and its product building capabilities.

Led by Babu Vinod Sivadasan, JIFFY.ai delivers cognitive automation platform capabilities such as Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing to business process automation and low code/no-code development. It already features an impressive client list that includes the likes of AirAsia and Southwest Airlines.

Opportunity during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic and growing digitalisation have increased the pace of RPA technology as more business organisations have started adopting it for automating repetitive processes, and thus cut costs, the spokesman said. RPA has extensive use cases in a number of sectors including retail, telecom, banking, airlines and healthcare. The Allied Market Report on automation assessed the size of the global RPA market at $1.6 billion in 2019, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4 per cent and reach $19.5 billion by 2027.

The report says that North America accounted for more than 40 per cent of the global RPA market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant till 2027, as more retail industries and enterprises in this region are increasingly going for automation. The Asia-Pacific region, India included, is also expected to perform well and expects a CAGR of 41.0 per cent from 2020 to 2027.

Promise for Indian IT industry

The Indian IT ecosystem is well placed to grab this new business growth opportunity, the spokesman for JIFFY.ai said. Given the country’s skilled workforce in the technology field, it’s not surprising that Indian companies have not only taken the lead in RPA implementation but also are leading in intelligent automation platform play.

AssistEdge from Infosys subsidiary company EdgeVerve is another emerging player from India. The IT industry here has thrived on technology services and integration projects. Growth of RPA platforms like JIFFY.ai and AssistEdge marks a significant change from this approach, the spokesman said. That change means India is no more just the world’s IT services workshop but is evolving to be a leader in process automation technology that can build world-class products with cognitive capabilities.