Sony India launches Alpha 7C full-frame camera with SEL2860 zoom lens

Sony has launched its new Alpha 7C full-frame camera along with a new FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens in India.
The camera (model ILCE-7C) paired with the zoom lens (model SEL2860) is meant to provide a convenient, light full-frame camera and lens system.
The Alpha 7C comes with a 24.2MP (approx. effective) 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and is powered by a BIONZ X image processing engine. It is equipped with an NP-FZ100 battery which can provide up to 215 minutes of movie recording without a break, Sony said.
The camera features advanced autofocus (AF) and high-resolution 4K video capabilities. It also supports HDR (HLG13) and S-Log/S-Gamut profiles, slow and quick motion, high-speed full HD recording at 120 fps for video e-shooting. It has a standard ISO up to 51,200 and is expandable to ISO 50-204,80010 for low-light captures.
The camera supports 16-bit processing and 14-bit RAW output. In terms of AF, it leverages AI-driven functions including real-time tracking. Its “Touch Tracking” function is also available for both stills and movies.
“Users can also customise AF Transition Speed in seven settings, and AF Subject Shift Sensitivity in five settings,” Sony said.
The camera also features a side-opening vari-angle LCD monitor. The monitor has a touch panel with approximately 921 thousand dots. The camera also features a high-quality view mode in addition to a 2.35 megadot (approx.) XGA OLED Tru-Finder EVF.
A digital audio interface has been added to the camera’s Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe to enable support for audio kits.
The camera comes with Wi-Fi compatible wireless-communication functions which allow images and movies to be directly transferred to a smartphone or tablet.
The FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 standard zoom lens come with a minimum focus distance of 0.99 foot (0.3m) (wide-angle) to 1.48 feet (0.45m) (telephoto). The lens weighs 167 grams.
The new Alpha 7C compact full-frame camera will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, and major electronic stores across India.
The camera alone is priced at ₹1,67,990; while the Alpha7CL with New KIT Lens SEL2860 will cost ₹1,96,990. The lens will be separately sold starting in January 2021.
