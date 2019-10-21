Sony launches camera RX100 Mark VII in India

Smartphone cameras may have all but pushed digital cameras out of existence but a handful have been so loved by users they endure. Leading the pack is Sony’s RX100 now launched in a Mark VII avatar at ₹96,990. This camera, when it first launched as Mark I in India, came at an approximate cost of ₹35,000.

Sony’s RX100 is an ultra compact camera that can fit in a handbag and even a coat pocket, but it has always been a powerful device, producing results that like somewhere between what the best smartphone cameras can do and the more basic DSLR’s perform like.

With the refreshed RX100 Mark VII, there is a newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and the newest generation BIONZ X™ image processor. It has a 357-point focal-plane phase-detection AF + 425-point contrast-detection AF with what Sony says is the world’s fastest5 0.02 sec high AF speed. The camera has an Alpha 9-level speed performance with up to 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second and 20fps blackout-free shooting with AF/AE tracking. The camera borrows technologies developed for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless camera Alpha 9 to improve performance for both photography and video.

For video, the RX100 has pro-level movie functionality including 4K HDR (HLG), Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting, 4K Active SteadyShot, Vertical-position data recording for movies and integrated microphone jack.

The RX100 VII camera will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorised dealers and major electronic stores across the country for ₹96,990.