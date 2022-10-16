Spotify may soon launch its premium HiFi plan. A user shared screenshots of the feature on Reddit.

Based on the post, a user who cancelled their Spotify Premium plan was asked if they would like to switch to a new platinum plan with HiFi audio, Studio Sound, Pro access for Library and Playlists, and limited ad-supported podcasts.

The Platinum tier is priced at $19.99, according to The Verge report. However, the platform showed different versions of the Platinum Plan. The one with access to audiobooks was priced higher.

Spotify earlier announced HiFi plan in February 2021. HiFi/ high fidelity will provide better sound quality.

Spotify Platinum Plan

Features

HiFi

Studio Sound

Headphone Tuner

Audio Insights

Library Pro

Playlist Pro

Limited-add Spotify podcasts