SRM Tech in pact with AUTOSAR as an associate partner

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 07, 2021

Anand Kashyap, CEO, SRM Technologies

To focus on new business models, enhanced product ideation, and futuristic technology development to support customers.

SRM Technologies, an IT solutions provider, has entered into a partnership with AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System Architecture), a worldwide development partnership of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and companies from the automotive electronics, semiconductor and software industry.

The SRM Tech-AUTOSAR partnership seeks to focus on new business models, enhanced product ideation, futuristic technology development and organizational change management to support customers through these successful transformations, according to a statement.

"We are delighted to become an Associate Partner of AUTOSAR. Automotive is a focus industry for us, and this partnership will allow us to leverage the ecosystem and develop solutions that revolutionize commute. This partnership also sharpens our digital focus and positions us well to offer compelling solutions for OEMs and suppliers alike,” said Anand Kashyap, CEO, SRM Technologies.

The Associate level partnership with AUTOSAR is expected to equip the two-decade strong product engineering & lifecycle services provider to build future-ready and world-class automotive electronic control units and products.

This alliance will help SRM Tech leverage the royalty-free licenses provided by AUTOSAR and also obtain early access to their database, latest developments & critical community discussions, among other benefits.

Published on May 07, 2021

Automobiles
software
