Start-up funding will not be hurt by China face-off

Annapurani V | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

The Indian government banned the use of 59 mobile applications including TikTok, UC Browser and SHAREit last week and is imposing restrictions on foreign direct investment from neighbouring countries. But these restraints are unlikely to hurt start-up funding in the country since Chinese investors have funded only 4 per cent of the 4,707 Indian start-ups that have raised funds starting January 2015

 

 

