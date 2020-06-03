Study reveals drastic change in consumer behaviour during lockdown

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Travel has practically come to a standstill due to the pandemic, but despite having being nowhere to go, Delhiites prioritised fuelling up when the lockdown was announced. Mumbai residents, on the other hand, were more pragmatic during the same period, with the city registering the highest spike in medical spends.
New research on credit card spends has revealed a drastic change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, more so with affluent Indians and their innate penchant to spend and consume, finding a lot of their regular avenues shut.
Despite the general drop in spending, the study showed some categories registering a substantial rise, both during the first two weeks of announcement of the lockdown as well as the extension.
Digital subscription for services like OTT streaming platforms, online classes and e-newspaper subscriptions rose majestically during the lockdown, according to the study, indicating a willingness among individuals to learn and entertain themselves online. The study adds that beyond food, medicines and utilities, millennials have invested majorly on learning and entertainment during these unprecedented times.
Cred, a digital platform, conducted the study on credit card spending behaviour across cities and found some unique insights.
While Delhiites felt the need to tank up immediately as the lockdown was announced, leading to a substantial increase in fuel spends on their credit card by up to 50 per cent within the first week of the lockdown announcement, Mumbai residents’ medical spends rose by a staggering 100 per cent during the same period.
Those living in Bengaluru, on the other hand, preferred to stock up on essentials when the lockdown was announced, with residents spending the most on online grocery shopping which soared by 44 per cent.
While Mumbai residents prioritised spends on health, with spikes in both insurance (23 per cent) and medical spending, insurance spends rose across cities, with Delhi clocking 11 per cent spends and Bengaluru only 9 per cent.
For the analysis, data and insights from the month of March represent the spending patterns of individuals in anticipation and immediately after the announcement of the lockdown, while April represents consumer spending behaviour during the lockdown.
Though credit card spending dropped initially by 10 per cent when the lockdown was announced in March, it slid even further by 51 per cent when the lockdown was in full swing April-onwards.
In March, cab spends decreased by 43 per cent in Delhi, 39 per cent in Mumbai and 41 per cent in Bengaluru. Travel spends also decreased by 50-55 per cent across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the study showed.
In April, with the lockdown firmly in place, fuel spends decreased in Delhi by 53 per cent, Mumbai by 78 per cent and Bengaluru by 55 per cent. Cab spends also decreased in Delhi by 88 per cent, Mumbai by 90 per cent and Bengaluru by 89 per cent. Also on the slide were travel spends in Delhi by 87 per cent, Mumbai by 86 per cent and Bengaluru by 85 per cent.
Trying to track which city residents are the least likely to panic-buy during emergencies, the study showed Delhi stocking up the most on essentials when the lockdown was announced, with residents increasing their card spends on groceries, fuel and other utilities more than those in Mumbai or Bengaluru.
Residents in Bengaluru, however, did not rush to stock up as much, maintaining only marginal increases in most essential categories in March. This, the study states, indicates the trust in access to essentials was the highest in Bengaluru, making residents least likely to resort to panic buying and hoarding.
Some of the major spending categories that saw a drop include online food ordering and dining out, with more individuals purchasing groceries and preparing meals at home.
A noticeable decline in e-commerce and physical shopping was noticed across cities. While e-commerce spends increased marginally when the lockdown was announced, it dropped significantly during the lockdown as only essential goods were sold for a majority of the period.
In March, e-commerce spends increased marginally in Delhi by 1 per cent and Bengaluru by 2 per cent. However, spending in Mumbai decreased by 7 per cent during the month.
Physical shopping spends saw significant reductions across all cities with spending falling in Delhi by 43 per cent, Mumbai by 46 per cent and Bengaluru by 43 per cent.
April also clocked considerable drop in e-commerce spends across all cities, with spends decreasing in Delhi by 89 per cent, Mumbai by 92 per cent and Bengaluru by 87 per cent.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...