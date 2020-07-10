T-Hub to lead MeitY’s programme for IoT, hardware start-ups

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem player, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India will launch a programme to support and mentor start-ups in the Internet of Things (IoT) and hardware sectors.

The three partners will also expose the start-ups to the domestic and global innovation ecosystems.

About 10-15 start-ups will be shortlisted for the six-month acceleration programme. “Startups can submit their applications now,” a senior T-Hub executive said. “The idea is to provide scale-up opportunities to the start-ups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access,” he added.

Start-ups working in areas like mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech and medtech can submit their applications.

“To further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT start-ups in India, we partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so innovative start-ups can scale-up strategically,” Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of the State of Telangana, said.

The start-ups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring by T-Hub.

“During the programme, start-ups will get exposure to design and enhance their hardware. In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies, fund raising, amongst others,” he said.

“We hope the acceleration programme will catalyse the scale-up efforts of hardware and IoT start-ups in the country,” Ajai Garg, Chief Executive Officer of MeitY Startup Hub, said.

Criteria

The start-ups should each have at least one full-time employee. The product or technology that the start-up is offering should be novel.