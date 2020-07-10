Info-tech

T-Hub to lead MeitY’s programme for IoT, hardware start-ups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem player, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Digital India will launch a programme to support and mentor start-ups in the Internet of Things (IoT) and hardware sectors.

The three partners will also expose the start-ups to the domestic and global innovation ecosystems.

About 10-15 start-ups will be shortlisted for the six-month acceleration programme. “Startups can submit their applications now,” a senior T-Hub executive said. “The idea is to provide scale-up opportunities to the start-ups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access,” he added.

Start-ups working in areas like mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech and medtech can submit their applications.

“To further fuel the growth of hardware and IoT start-ups in India, we partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so innovative start-ups can scale-up strategically,” Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of the State of Telangana, said.

The start-ups will go through regular interventions through bootcamps and dedicated mentoring by T-Hub.

“During the programme, start-ups will get exposure to design and enhance their hardware. In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies, fund raising, amongst others,” he said.

“We hope the acceleration programme will catalyse the scale-up efforts of hardware and IoT start-ups in the country,” Ajai Garg, Chief Executive Officer of MeitY Startup Hub, said.

Criteria

The start-ups should each have at least one full-time employee. The product or technology that the start-up is offering should be novel.

Published on July 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JBL launches bluetooth-enabled 104-BT desktop reference monitors