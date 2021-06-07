Tata Digital to invest $75 million in CureFit

Tata Digital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd. has decided to invest $75 million in CureFit Healthcare Private Limited.

CureFit Founder & CEO Mukesh Bansal will join Tata Digital in an executive role as President, Tata Digital Limited. The acquisition is part of Tata Sons' big push into the digital space. Recently it had acquired a majority stake in online grocery player BigBasked.

CureFit is a fitness player that has developed an ecosystem around fitness and wellness. As a result, the Indian fitness and wellness market is growing at 20 per cent per annum and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2025.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons, said: “The CureFit partnership with its industry-leading platform in fitness and wellness aligns very well with our overall healthcare proposition where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of a consumers’ life."

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder & CEO of CureFit, said: “Joining Tata Digital marks an exciting new step for me and my team and is a recognition of the value we have created with CureFit for fitness enthusiasts in India. Being part of Tata Digital will enable us to nationally scale up our offerings for our customers. Tata Digital has highly inspiring vision to create next generation consumer platform and I am very excited to be part of Tata Digital team that is shaping this vision.”

Sudhir Sethi, Chairman Chirate Ventures from CureFit board said: “Tata digital partnership will significantly accelerate cure.fit’s growth as a fitness & wellness leader and it will open up access to large set of new consumer base. It is a strong validation of the category leadership that cure.fit has and help cure.fit grow rapidly as digital health takes off in a big way in next decade.”