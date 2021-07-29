Tata Teleservices partners with Zoom to provide unified communications solutions to enterprises

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Digital services provider Tata Teleservices has partnered with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to provide a video-first unified communications solution to enterprises.
Tata Teleservices will leverage Zoom’s platform to address the growing collaboration requirements of enterprises for seamless unified communications.
“Fragmented communication and the resultant loss of productivity are problems most enterprises are facing with extended periods of remote working and time away from the office,” the companies said in an official release.
“Work-from-anywhere and flexible working are going to become more commonplace moving forward and simple yet powerful, video conferencing solutions will be an integral part of making the transition into the post-pandemic workplace a success,” it further said.
Under the partnership, Teleservices and Zoom will provide solutions to organisations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and education. The one-stop unified communications solutions will be backed by Tata Teleservices’ 24/7 managed service support capabilities and trust.
This partnership will bring Zoom’s communications platform services such as Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars among others to Enterprises of all sizes enabling them to collaborate effectively within their teams and partners in India and globally.
Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President - Product & Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “We are happy to collaborate with Zoom to offer Enterprises a seamless and superior Unified Video Communications experience on our state-of the-art, high-capacity digital connectivity Network.”
Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India, Zoom said: “Zoom is invested in and committed to India, and we are very proud to help many Indian businesses, hospitals, academia, and other organizations stay connected. Together with Tata Teleservices’ robust network and reach, we plan to provide a world-class video communications experience and extend our footprint in India, while meeting the new and constantly changing needs of the local market,” Raje further added.
Tata Teleservices and Zoom’s Video Communications platform will offer a range of features such as Live Video, streaming of Video Webinars for up to 50,000 viewers, include one-click access, video, voice, content sharing, and meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video from locations across the globe.
