TCS share buyback

TCS board to consider share buyback plan on January 12

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2022

This will be the fourth buyback offer from TCS

Tata Consultancy Services has announced that its board will consider on January 12 a share buyback proposal.

The company did not disclose the extent of the buyback. The IT major’s last buyback between December 18, 2020 and January 1, 2021 was for ₹16,000 crore.

This will be the fourth buyback offer from TCS. Besides the ₹16,000-crore buyback last time, it has previously acquired shares worth ₹8,260 crore and ₹ 13,000 crore.

Interim dividend

The board meeting will also consider a third interim dividend.

Published on January 07, 2022

