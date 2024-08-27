Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has opened a new TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines, today. This facility, the fifth of its kind globally, aims to accelerate digital innovation for clients across the Asia Pacific region.

The studio will showcase TCS’s innovative platforms, including AI WisdomNext, TwinX, and Zero Carbon Platform, utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics.

The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were trading at ₹4495.90 down by ₹5.25 or 0.12 per cent today on the BSE at noon.

Located in TCS’s Panorama Tower office, the studio is designed for co-innovation with customers to develop tailored business solutions.

It features interactive screens, advanced audio-video systems, and virtual reality headsets to provide an immersive environment for exploring and creating technology solutions.

The launch aligns with the Philippines’ growing prominence as an IT and business process outsourcing destination. TCS, operational in the country since 2008, now employs over 5,000 people in the Philippines, supporting clients across various sectors including telecom, banking, real estate, and airlines.

Also read: TCS expands innovation footprint with new Pace Studio in Stockholm