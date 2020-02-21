TCS only Indian entry in US’ ‘top 20 firms to work for’ list

TCS has been recognised as one of the Fortune’s Best Big Companies to Work For in 2020. In fact, TCS is the only Indian firm in the Top 20 list.

India’s largest software exporter was specifically recognised for the strength of its management team, how the company embraces diversity as an asset, and the extent to which it helps identify employee strengths and career growth opportunities.

Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, based its ranking on a data-driven methodology which included survey responses from 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organisations across the US. Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of TCS employees’ experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

More than seven out of 10 (72 per cent) TCS employees said the company is a great place to work, eight out of 10 (80 per cent) felt good about work-life balance and being afforded time away from work when necessary, and almost nine out of 10 (85 per cent) had a very positive view about ways TCS contributes to the local communities where they work and live.

Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, TCS, said: “At TCS, we employ passionate, empowered and driven employees who are encouraged to make their voices heard in providing first-class service to our customers and creating a happy and healthy work culture for all. This is supported by our many programmes that give people opportunities to constantly acquire new skills, take on promising new roles or actively be involved in our various local and nationwide community impact programmes.”

Job creator

Since 2014, TCS has been among the top two US job creators in the IT services and consulting sector, and has hired 20,000 new employees. In 2019, 90 per cent of its US workforce was re-skilled in the latest digital technologies, tools and platforms.

TCS is also a leading force in the US in preparing young people, particularly those from underserved communities, for 21st century careers, through its flagship STEM education and career readiness initiatives, the company said. Moreover, TCS is a key partner in several notable cross-industry initiatives that drive further access and inclusion to millions of students and the current workforce, such as being a founding member of Million Women Mentors and the creator of the online platform that has already celebrated more than one million mentor relationships and is well on the way to the next million.

This list includes other tech companies such as Accenture and SAP.