Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) have announced a strategic partnership to transform JLR’s digital estate and build a new, future-ready digital core. The partnership is valued at £800 million over the next five years.

According to the press release, TCS will leverage its deep domain expertise, proprietary platforms and vast partner ecosystem to help JLR enhance its digital capacity, transform and simplify its digital estate, under the partnership. TCS will deliver a broad range of services under the partnership, including application development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity, and data services.

The partnership is a significant milestone in JLR’s Reimagine strategy, which aims to make the company a more agile, efficient, and customer-centric organisation. The partnership will help JLR to achieve its digital transformation goals and deliver a modern luxury experience for its customers.

“We are pleased to be selected by JLR as their strategic partner to help manage and transform their Digital estate and build a new, future-ready digital core that will support their Reimagine strategy and electrification plans,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Group Head - Manufacturing, TCS. “This is a truly bi-modal partnership where the efficiencies from leaner operations will help fund the new digital core, while our contextual knowledge and expertise will de-risk and accelerate that transformation.”

Nigel Blenkinsop, Executive Director, Enterprise Performance & Quality, JLR said: “Building world class partnerships and maximising the benefits of being part of the Tata Group is a key part of our Reimagine strategy. Consistent with this, we are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with TCS to accelerate our digital transformation. Their breadth of capabilities and deep understanding of our business will further enhance our ability to transform and simplify our Digital estate at pace, ensuring we can deliver a modern luxury experience for our clients.”

The partnership is a win-win for both TCS and JLR. TCS gains a strategic foothold in the automotive industry, while JLR gains a trusted partner with the expertise and resources to help it achieve its digital transformation goals.