Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.71 per cent after the company was selected as a partner by Lantmännen Ekonomisk Förening (Lantmännen).

Under this partnership, TCS will align Lantmännen’s digital workplace to enable secure and agile hybrid working conditions for all users, with a focus on enhancing the overall employee experience. Additionally, TCS will revamp Lantmännen’s global service desk through its digital experience suite, ensuring efficient 24x7 multi-lingual support.

The shares were up by 0.71 per cent to ₹3,440 at 11.45 am on the BSE.

