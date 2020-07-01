TCS rolls out AI-powered software to help businesses make safe return to work amid Covid-19

Tata Consultancy Services has launched IUX for Workplace Resilience, a business command centre solution that helps enterprises make it safe for employees returning to work amid Covid-19 and for customers doing business with them.

The software lets businesses monitor infection risk at locations and take immediate action. It enables contact tracing with proximity data from devices such as mobile phones and badge scanners. Combined with images and video, these insights can help firms maintain optimal in-house and remote staff levels or suggest ways to move about to maintain social distancing. Businesses can also monitor employee and customer sentiment and conduct risk profiling to gauge impacts to income and supply chains.

Covid-19 has redefined the dimensions of enterprise risk, making traditional business continuity and recovery solutions incapable of tackling a host of new, persistent and multifaceted challenges. Moreover, reopening businesses must follow strict mandates that go beyond personal protective equipment and social distancing.

IUX for Workplace Resilience helps overcome these by blending risk management with key business relaunch functions spanning workforce safety, regulatory support, operational resilience, and customer engagement. Designed for business leaders at banks, retailers, corporate offices and campuses emerging from the lockdown, the cloud-based solution helps organisations protect employees and customers, comply with evolving government regulations, and make operations more resilient, despite the ongoing disruption.

Using analytics, a business manager at a retailer could forecast cash flow based on predictions of payments and receivables against current and predicted scenarios throughout the pandemic. In financial services, a bank manager could profile risk at specific branches by running what-if analyses based on infection rates, workforce impact and client relationships.

The software uses artificial intelligence to spot correlations, uncover insights, make predictions, and offer recommendations to make business more resilient, displaying them as visualisations on a business command dashboard.

“As workplaces reopen, businesses are under pressure to ensure the safety of employees, customers and visitors, as well as monitor compliance and mitigate risk,” said Ashvini Saxena, Global Head, Digital Software & Solutions, TCS. “With its integrated analytics platform and business command centre, IUX for Workplace Resilience enables them to capture and analyse disparate enterprise and IoT data so they can understand safety and business risks in real time to maintain business continuity.”