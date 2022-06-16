TCS to drive cloud strategy for Qiagen

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as strategic partner by Qiagen, a global provider of sample-to-insights solutions in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, to drive its cloud transformation strategy.

Qiagen is investing in cloud transformation to address new challenges in the post-pandemic era.

TCS will design, build and manage a future-ready digital core for Qiagen to enhance collaboration among stakeholders and improve customer experience. It will migrate the company’s workloads from its legacy data centre to Microsoft Azure and build a new scalable digital core.

TCS’ cloud solution experts will work with Qiagen to design, implement and manage a cloud-first model.

The new digital core is meant to improve operational agility and resilience, drive efficiency, reduce Qiagen’s carbon footprint and support its journey to net zero.

“Qiagen has started its cloud transformation journey with the firm belief that cloud computing can be a key enabler of future business growth. A strong digital core will help Qiagen deliver innovation in a faster, more cost-efficient and secure way. TCS has been a valuable strategic partner on this journey so far, who will help us succeed in this cloud transformation,” said Josefine Danneberg, Senior Director, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Qiagen.

“Qiagen is a valued TCS customer, and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership to implement and manage their cloud strategy with Azure as the hyperscaler. The new digital core will support better business outcomes, greater sustainability, and drive innovation for Qiagen’s customers in life sciences and molecular diagnostics. We look forward to working alongside Qiagen to support the company in achieving its vision of ‘making improvements in life possible’,” said Vikas Jain, Global Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS.

TCS has been working with Qiagen since 2012, managing the company’s IT services and digital transformation across business areas.