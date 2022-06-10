Wipro CEO draws ₹79.8 cr salary in FY22, becomes highest paid executive in Indian IT sector

Thierry Delaporte, Wipro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) drew a total remuneration of ₹79.8 crore ($10.51 million) in FY22, as per company’s annual report filed with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the last fiscal year, he was paid ₹64.3 crore ($8.7 million) for a period of nine months from July 6, 2020, to March 31, 2021, as he was appointed as CEO and MD of Wipro in July 2020. The other top honchos of Wipro–Rishad Premji, Chairman and Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal, President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) received $1.82 million and $1.59 million respectively.

Other top executives

With a total compensation of ₹79.8 crore for FY22, Delaporte is now the highest paid IT executive in the Indian IT services industry. In comparison, Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh drew a total compensation of ₹71 crore including stock options, and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Rajesh Gopinathan received a compensation of ₹25.8 crore, for the same period.

Delaporte has 27 years of experience in the IT services industry and has held various leadership positions in Capegemini prior to joining Wipro in 2020.

Wipro’s FY22 growth at 27.3 %

Wipro reported a revenue of $2.72 billion (₹20,860 crore) for the period ending March 31, 2022, a sequential growth of 3.1 per cent. For FY 22, it reported a revenue of $10.4 billion (₹79,090 crore) indicating a growth of 27.3 percent y-o-y. The operating margin for the period stood at 17.7 per cent, a decrease of 254 basis points y-o-y, reflecting margin pressures.

The top IT firm has also predicted sequential growth between 1-3 per cent for the next quarter. It has set the expectation for the IT services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million.