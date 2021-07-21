TCS to invest up to $40 million annually in sponsoring global marathon events

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced the extension of its title and technology sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon with New York Road Runners (NYRR) through 2029.

Earlier this month, TCS had said that it be the new title sponsor of the London Marathon starting in 2022. Collectively, TCS plans to invest $30-40 million annually in global running sponsorships and related community programming from 2022 to 2029.

New App

As part of the sponsorship, TCS will launch a new version of its TCS New York City Marathon App that incorporates augmented reality (AR) features for virtual races during the pandemic. This will include features to support both in-person and virtual runners along with surprise-and-delight AR experiences. Fans and athletes will be able to access real-time runner tracking, digital cheer cards, and a finishing-time predictor.

Surya Kant, Chairman, North America, TCS, said, “We sponsor running events across the world because we want to inspire local communities to live healthy and active lifestyles, and also because of the obvious parallels between marathons and the growth and transformation journeys that we help our customers undertake. Running a marathon makes you feel that there’s nothing you can’t do. With each step, you’re building on belief.”

According to company insiders, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s passion for running marathons continues to shape TCS engagement with global marathon events.

Chandra, who was earlier the CEO of TCS, had started partnering global marathon events as the title sponsor of the Amsterdam Marathon and smaller sponsorship deals with the races in Boston, Chicago and Berlin, as well in India.

In 2013 came the big one when TCS became the title sponsor of the New York City Marathon. TCS was already providing tech services to the London event. TCS developed the official event app that allowed participants and spectators to get the fullest London Marathon experience.