TCS wraps up Postbank acquisition

India'’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.

PBS has been the internal IT provider for Postbank AG, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, catering to the German retail banking market. PBS has around 1,500 employees across nine locations in Germany.

The transaction will see the employees of PBS become a part of the Mumbai-based company.