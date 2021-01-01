Info-tech

TCS wraps up Postbank acquisition

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

India'’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.

PBS has been the internal IT provider for Postbank AG, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, catering to the German retail banking market. PBS has around 1,500 employees across nine locations in Germany.

The transaction will see the employees of PBS become a part of the Mumbai-based company.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 01, 2021
merger, acquisition and takeover
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.