Tech Mahindra launches Blockchain accelerator

Tech Mahindra (TechM) and the Telangana government have launched T-Block Accelerator, the maiden accelerator programme for the newly-created Telangana ‘Blockchain District’.

About 25 start-ups would be inducted for the accelerator programme. Of these, five will be selected for the next phase of mentorship. IBC Media, an innovation management company, will run the programme.

TechM signed an agreement with the State government in 2018 to develop the blockchain district ecosystem. This initiative is targetted at the start-ups that have a strong blockchain use-cases. “It will help them fine-tune their product development,” said a TechM executive. Quoting research firm Gartner, he said that blockchain would generate an annual business value of over $3 trillion by 2030.

“The T-Block Accelerator aims to bridge this gap and take seed and validation level start-ups with strong business and blockchain use cases,” he said. The registrations for the T-Block Accelerator opened on Monday with a one-week boot camp. It will be followed by a four-week-long intensive training programme.

“The start-ups will receive mentorship and guidance from leading experts in the start-up and blockchain space. The programme includes workshops, presentations and discussions,” said Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, TechM.