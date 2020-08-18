Tech Mahinra rolls out platform for skill development

Tech Mahindra has launched ‘Upskilling-as-a-Service’ (UaaS), a platform to accelerate new-age skill development for over 60,000 employees globally.

This platform will develop skills on emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud, big data, robotic process automation, the company said. Tech Mahindra developed this upskilling platform in-house to create an ecosystem for higher scale and speed of skill development and fulfil people supply chain needs of the organisation, amidst a dynamic business environment.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “Upskilling as a Service platform is empowering our associates to identify and pursue their career aspirations at their preference, while also giving the tools to work with renewed passion and confidence to create future-ready workforce.”