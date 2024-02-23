Technopark has invited Request for Proposal (RFP) for an 8,00,000-sq ft IT building at Phase IV (Technocity) in Kerala’s premier information technology hub.

The building to accommodate 6,000 professionals, is part of its prestigious Quad project - an integrated mini township with work, live, and leisure spaces - coming up on 30 acres. The technical and financial bid to build and operate is to be submitted before 4 pm on March 12 as per the terms and conditions specified in this RFP.

The successful bidder should complete the building in 30 months from the date of LoA. An extension of another period of maximum six months can be permitted, on any valid reasons of delay that are not directly attributed to the bidder/Co-developer or Developer.

It is permitted to complete the project in two phases, in which the first phase shall be of minimum 60 per cent of the total proposed built-up area and shall be commissioned within 24 months from the date of LoA.

The project boasts several key advantages, notably the Single Window Clearance approval from the Technopark Phase IV clearance board, alongside additional benefits outlined in the KMBR rules and stamp duty exemption. Furthermore, the attractive price factor of 2.65 crore per acre (base value), makes the project highly appealing for potential co-developers. Collectively, these factors position the project as a highly lucrative investment opportunity in the market.

The RFP can be downloaded from the website: http://www.technopark.org/Tenders.

The proposal is to construct and operate an IT/ITES office complex of 8,00,000 sq ft built up space in around 4.5 acres as part of Quad project on Technocity Campus, which will be leased for long-term. The IT professionals will have all facilities on the same campus, including jobs, shopping amenities and residential facilities.

Technocity (Phase IV of Technopark) is considered as the Destination Next for IT/ITES companies, and it has the largest land parcel with its campus having both SEZ (43 acres) and non-SEZ areas (346.74 acres).

