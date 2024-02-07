International Virtual Assistance IVA), a deep-tech startup in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the title of ‘Best Research Company in AI’ at the fourth Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards (GAISA) 2024. 

A Kerala Startup Mission-supported company, IVA received the recognition from the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) for its collaboration on a defence-related project for the development of a virtual strain gauge sensor for aero-engine testing. 

A company spokesman said IVA has established itself as a leader in technological innovations with ongoing collaborations with universities around the country, including IITs and NITs. Research and development in defence and security addresses issues in sectors similar to aerospace through the creation of ‘digital twins’ that are economical and resource-efficient. Digital twin refers to the digital image of a person or object in a related environment and helps a company simulate real situations or outcomes to arrive at better decisions.

Suresh Kumar, Chairman, IVA, said the company is proud to represent Kerala on the global stage and will continue its pursuit of excellence in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Roy George, Chief Scientist, said being the sole Kerala-based company to emerge victorious at the GAISA awards, IVA has not only demonstrated regional excellence but also earned international recognition. Its work has garnered attention from various platforms, including the Open Innovation Challenge–2022 initiated by Delhi Police in collaboration with AGNIi mission. IVA was also shortlisted as finalist in the GITEX Supernova Challenge in Dubai in November 2021 and was a recipient of the Government of Kerala Idea Grant in 2019.

IVA has been supporting farmers with efficient resource supply to plants in a controlled environment through AI-enabled farming in collaboration with Kerala Agriculture University. It has also diversified technological reach to the industrial security ecosystem via its advanced video analytics platform that helps with accident detection and prediction of ‘black spots.’ 

