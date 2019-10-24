Tecumseh sets up Global Technology Center in India

Tecumseh, a global leader of commercial refrigeration technologies, has announced the launch of a new Global Technology Center in Ballabgarh, situated 30 km from Delhi.

The Center, the first in India, is addition to Tecumseh’s network of engineering labs that are located in the United States (US), France and Brazil. It also aims to further enhance its investment in global research and development of its next generation compressors and value-added system solutions.

Doug Murdock, President and CEO of Tecumseh, who inaugurated the Center said, “By expanding our engineering capabilities in India we are showing a commitment to the research and development of industry-leading cooling solutions and sustainable technologies.”

Jegapriyan Govindarajan, Managing Director of Tecumseh India, said “The new Global Technology Center will leverage the local engineering talent to support customers across the world by developing products that meet rapidly changing market requirements and industry regulations.”