Foxconn Chairman Yang Liu met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Friday to discuss potential investment opportunities in Hyderabad. Liu said Hyderabad has good potential for growth, particularly in the industrial and service sectors.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Liu about the State government’s plan to create a ‘Fourth City’, which will focus on growth in sectors such as education, medicine, sports, electronics, electrical industries and skill development.

Asking Foxconn to invest in the proposed new city, the Chief Minister assured it of full support, including necessary permits and incentives, for setting up their factories in the Fourth City. He also invited Foxconn to invest in the development of the Young India Skill Development University, a key component of the Fourth City project.

Hyderabad investment

Yang Liu said the company would explore investment opportunities in Hyderabad and announced plans for an initial visit by a team led by Chief Campus Operations Officer Kathy Yang and India representative V. Lee, with a follow-up visit by Liu himself.

The Taiwanese company is building a manufacturing facility near Hyderabad with an investment commitment of $500 million.