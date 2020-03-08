Telcos spread awareness on COVID-19 through default caller tunes

Domestic telcos have replaced ringtones with default caller tunes that spread awareness about the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Telecom operators including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea replaced their ringtones on Saturday, according to a notification of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

This follows a request from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to make arrangements to raise awareness on the cornavirus outbreak, which has spread across 76 countries, with more than 3,300 deaths reported globally and the number of cases topping a lakh.

"You are requested to ask the telecom firms to make use of a 30 seconds audio we have developed as the pre-call notification for a period of three days. Also, telecom firms may be asked to send bulk SMS/Push notification on the simple 'Do's and Don'ts' to all the clients, for which collaboration may be considered with MyGov," the Ministry of Health said.

"Airtel has started rolling out the coronavirus awareness ring back tones for all its customers as per DoT guidelines," a spokesperson at Airtel said.

The caller tunes with a voice message starts with a coughing sound, followed by Do's and Don'ts like covering one’s face while coughing or sneezing, and cleaning hands properly with soap or alcohol-rich hand sanitiser.

India has confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 and the government is taking all steps to limit the spread of the infection.