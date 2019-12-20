Telecom panel approves under sea connectivity from Kochi to Lakshadweep

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
The Digital Communication Commission (DCC) at its meeting on Friday approved submarine fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep island, under which 11 islands will be connected through 2,041 km of submarine cables.
The proposal that entails a ₹1,072-crore outlay — capital expenditure of ₹837 crore and operating expenses of ₹235 crore — will require the Cabinet’s approval and after award of the contract, will take 24 months from the date of the approval to complete the project of two-way connectivity.
“The existing bandwidth available there is about 1GBPS. This by June 2020 should increase to about 1.71 GBPS. We are hopeful that this work is awarded in the next three months,” Anhsu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), told reporters here after the meeting.
DoT has also approved the last mile connectivity under the BharatNet — of the two WiFi access points already approved earlier, one will remain as an access point and the other will be used to provide fibre to the home (FTTH) to connect five institutions in a gram panchayat – it can be a school, a healthcare centre or a PDS (public distribution system) shop, Prakash said.
In another important decision, the DCC has approved using of VSAT (very small aperture terminal) to provide connectivity to forces (Defence/ Paramilitary) in border areas or remote areas. They can use the bandwidth available through VSATs.
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...