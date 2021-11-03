Telecom reforms will drive investments: Airtel CEO

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The reforms announced by the government recently for the telecom sector will help preserve cash flows and enable the industry to drive investments, a top official at Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the investors call, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer — India and South Asia, Airtel, also said that the company was hoping for a growth in postpaid customers in India so that there is opportunity in the premiumisation of the growth.
“Postpaid historically has not seen much traction in the last four years given the very depressed pricing on prepaid (Reliance Jio). It is now beginning to see some traction in the last few quarters but if you look at markets like Brazil and Philippines, postpaid tends to be 50-60 per cent of the business. So... it should keep growing,” he said.
Also see: VIL and Airtel choose to defer payments for spectrum and AGR dues
In the quarter gone by, Airtel had launched Airtel Black — an all-in-one solution for homes — where customers can bundle two or more Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together on one single statement of accounts. The company had also announced new postpaid plans for corporate and retail customers.
Vittal — who was speaking at Airtel’s second quarter earnings call — said that while, over the next three-four years, 5G will be present on ubiquitous basis in most key cities, in the immediate short term, much will depend on the pace of the regulator’s consultation and actual timing of the auction.
“As you are aware, the government announced seminal reforms that will help preserve cash flows and enable the industry to drive investments. There have also been substantial steps taken to simplify the way we do business by cutting back on several needless approvals and easing the customer on-boarding processes,” he said.
To a question on deferment of payments, Vittal explained that upon opting for the moratorium (as Airtel has), the interest payable on moratorium is converted to a net present value (NPV), with one or two choices.
Also see: Telecom reforms not sweeping enough
“One, is to defer the payout at the end of the four-year period or to actually pay it every year in the anniversary period that comes in, or to convert into equity. All options are still open,” he said.
The decision on converting to equity has to be taken in January but the other two decisions are calls that can be taken every year. The company will continue to be prudent and ensure that the business continues to invest in areas of massive growth such as broadband, data centres, enterprise business, digital assets and rolling out of 5G networks, Vittal said.
When asked about timelines for 5G rollout, he said the industry has urged telecom regulator to look at all spectrum bands. “You need to look at all spectrum bands to see what is the totality of spectrum that will be available in India...much of it is sitting with defence so that has to be unlocked to make sure that we are able to, as operators, understand what should our spectrum strategy be,” he said.
Also see: Airtel Q2 net profit at ₹1,134 crore, ARPU at ₹153
He said the 700 MHz band spectrum was “very high priced” and saw “three failed auctions” and those need to get “substantially moderated in terms of price”.
On average revenue per user (ARPU), Vittal said the mobile industry’s ARPUs are not sustainable and should improve to ₹200 in the near term, and ₹300 in the longer term.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...