Tencent executive held by China over links to corruption case

Reuters February 11 | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

Chinese authorities have held an executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of China's former top law-enforcement officials, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in the gaming company and internet powerhouse fell 1.4% in early trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, while the broader market slipped 0.3%.

Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zhang Feng has been under investigation by China's anti-graft inspector since early last year for alleged unauthorized sharing of personal data collected by Tencent's social-media app WeChat, the Journal said.

Zhang was suspected of turning over WeChat data to formerVice Public Security Minister Sun Lijun, who is being investigated by Beijing for undisclosed violations of Communist Party rules, the report added

corruption & bribery
China
