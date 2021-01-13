TEPC appoints Sandeep Aggarwal as new Chairman

The Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) has appointed Sandeep Aggarwal as the new Chairman.

Aggarwal, the Managing Director and Promoter of Delhi-based Paramount Communications, will take over from Shyamal Ghosh, ex-Telecom Secretary, TEPC said.

TEPC is an independent body set up by the government to promote and develop the export of telecom equipment and services.

Aggarwal is also the Chief Mentor of PHDCCI’s Telecom Committee, besides being the Chairman of Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association (TEMA) and President of Railway Cable Development Association.

“TEPC plays a critical role in promoting telecom exports from India and assists Indian member companies in easy facilitation of exports and business development. India is poised for another digital revolution given the massive thrust on the 'Make in India' initiative and successful implementation of the 'Digital India' campaign. We see high possibilities in the telecom infrastructure, innovative products and services,” Aggarwal said.