Terrified of math? Microsoft’s AI-enabled app will now solve your problems for you

Math problems are no longer the stuff of nightmares with Microsoft’s latest app, the Microsoft Math Solver.

The tech giant recently launched the AI-enabled app — which lets users solve complicated math problems in minutes — for free across platforms. Available for both iOS on App Store and Android on Google Play, the app lets users solve multiple types of problems in a jiffy, be it elementary math, algebra, pre-algebra, word problems, basic calculus or statistics.

Various formats

The app accepts math problems in different formats. Users can scan printed or handwritten math problems; the AI can grasp the problem based on the image uploaded. Users can also draw them on the app or type their problems in, using the scientific calculator as an optional input method. The app then provides a detailed solution to the input along with a step-by-step solution.

It also provides interactive graphs to help learners understand the problems and the solutions in a more effective way.

Worksheets and tutorials

Furthermore, Microsoft’s Math Solver app provides additional resource for learners, including worksheets and video tutorials.

So far, the app has received good ratings — 4.6 on Google Play and 4.9 rating Apple’s App Store.

“Just found it. I am using it to audit my cell phone bill. Order of operations. The ± and ¢ recognizance are particularly handy in this day and age,” commented Google Play user John Makowichuk

Math Solver is available in 22 languages including German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Russian and 12 Indian languages — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.