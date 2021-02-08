Info-tech

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

PTI New York | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

Bitcoin jumped 14% after the announcement

Tesla has acquired around USD 1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon. The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow.

Bitcoin spiked 14 per cent and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

In its fourth quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of USD 19.4 billion.

