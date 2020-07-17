Tesseract invites registrations for Jio Glass

Tesseract, the technology provider behind Jio Glass, has sought registrations for the Mixed Reality (MR) headset that was launched by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday.

The company has called for ‘Register Your Interest’ on its website, which said Jio Glass by Tesseract. Further details were not immediately available.

Tesseract is a technology developer for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) tech for headsets, smart glasses and cameras for enterprises. Tesseract is a deep tech company manufacturing its hardware in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, launched Jio Glass. The MR glasses weigh 75 grams and can be connected to a smart phone using a cable.

The glasses can be used to make holographic 3D video calls and is primarily aimed at virtual meetings and education, as the concept of work from home (WFH) gains ground. The price of the voice-enabled device is yet to be announced.