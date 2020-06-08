‘The new workplace will build on remote work platforms’

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the global economy, digital transformation is going to be the buzzword in the IT industry with companies, including small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors, implementing it. Most SMBs in India are already experimenting with Cloud, and Artificial Intelligence and IBM is helping them scale up and prepare for the complexities of technology adoption in future. IBM is witnessing a double-digit growth in the segment, said Ajay Mittal, Chief Digital Officer & Director - Digital Sales & Commercial, IBM ISA, in an interview with BusinessLine. Excerpts:
Following Covid, how keen are SMBs in India to move to Cloud, and why?
Even before the Covid crisis we were seeing increased adoption of public cloud by SMBs. This will be further accelerated as businesses now need core infrastructure that can address multiple issues, without making large upfront investments. To adapt to the new normal, SMBs will apply technology in two key areas — to strengthen their IT infrastructure and to help with business transformation.
Companies will face multiple challenges and will look for partners who can give them the relevant technologies and help address them.
The new workplace will build on the platforms for remote work and increase agility and efficiency through multi-cloud management. This will lead to a shift from a traditional services model to self-help/self-healing tools in which automation will play a highly critical role.
How has the IT need for SMBs differed before and during Covid?
Before Covid, 97 per cent of mid-market firms considered technology to be important for business success and most were already experimenting with cloud, AI and emerging technologies.
We were witnessing double-digit growth in this segment. Post Covid, they are revamping their IT set-up to fix the gaps that could hamper remote working capabilities and we expect several transformational discussions here.
How is IBM reaching out to work for SMBs?
For instance, during Covid precaution lockdown, we enabled ‘work from home’ for 500 employees of Mother Dairy and ensured 100 per cent monitoring of Mother Dairy’s infrastructure, all devices, successful back-ups and device physical health report and security compliance during the lockdown.
We built a blockchain platform for iQuippo — India’s first construction equipment sales and finance firm — that enables their customers and agents to aggregate financing from different financial institutions, allows customers to get financing from their preferred institution and negotiates with them on their behalf and provides customised solutions.
Did IBM make any unique offerings for SMBs during Covid?
We offer no-cost options to migrate to remote work environments, including IBM Cloud Virtual Server configurations.
IBM Aspera is offering new clients free, 90-day access to its cloud service for high-speed file sharing and team collaboration.
For auto and manufacturing industries, we offer solution approaches like workplace and worker safety, touch-less retail, supply chain agility and data security. Cyber security threats related to data, device, applications and remote-managing SOCs (security operations centre) can be done with our offers on IBM’s security solutions.
How is the pricing strategy for SMBs?
IBM engages with mid-sized companies from their very early stages of the digital journey, helping them prioritise and evaluate the potential business impact of the digital transformation.
We offer industry-specific bundled Cloud, AI, IoT solutions that address specific needs of clients across various sectors.
Modern SaaS-based cloud solutions offer a pay-as-you-use option, which is most conducive for SMEs.
We also offer flexible payment plans and payment options via our Global Financing service.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
Demand for base metals expected to contract by about 10 per cent this year: Gopal Agrawal, Senior ...
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up marginally last week as the price of ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...